Topeka woman arrested for meth in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing drug charges after her arrest Thursday in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Carmelle Marie Inez Stowers, 27, of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say Stowers was arrested Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of 150th.

No other information has been released.

