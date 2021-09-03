Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested for meth in Jackson County

Carmelle Marie Inez Stowers, 27, of Topeka, was arrested Thur. in Jackson Co., Kansas.
Carmelle Marie Inez Stowers, 27, of Topeka, was arrested Thur. in Jackson Co., Kansas.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing drug charges after her arrest Thursday in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Carmelle Marie Inez Stowers, 27, of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say Stowers was arrested Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of 150th.

No other information has been released.

