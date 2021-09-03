Topeka man arrested in incident involving stolen truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing multiple charges after an incident involving a stolen truck.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Robert M. Jessepe, 32, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Friday morning for burglary and felony theft.

Officials say shortly after 7am, they were called to the 9100 block of NW 66th on reports of a stolen 2018 GMC Sierra 1500.

The pickup was located a short time later in the 300 block of NW Fairchild.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jessepe was located around 9 a.m. Friday, and undisclosed property taken from the pickup was recovered.

