Advertisement

Topeka church donates $1,500 to TPS students

Antioch Baptist presents $1,500 check to Topeka Public Schools Board
Antioch Baptist presents $1,500 check to Topeka Public Schools Board(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church is lending a hand to families through Topeka Public Schools.

Members of the Antioch Baptist Church presented the school board with a $1,500 check at Thursday night’s board meeting. The money will be given to families in the form of $10 gift cards.

Pastor TD Hicks says they couldn’t stand by when so many families need a little bit of help.

“However it is they utilize that gift card, they might even need to get $5 of gas and a gallon of milk, we just want them to be blessed, and able to be a blessing to the community,” Hicks said.

Hicks says the church will donate additional 25 gift cards each month through January.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Steven Dale Dishner
Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson
FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

IX AT 50: Cindy Stein launches ESU women’s hoops into national powerhouse
IX AT 50: Cindy Stein launches ESU women’s hoops into national powerhouse
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
13 News at 10pm
Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont expecting some staff to leave following vaccine mandate