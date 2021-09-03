Topeka church donates $1,500 to TPS students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church is lending a hand to families through Topeka Public Schools.

Members of the Antioch Baptist Church presented the school board with a $1,500 check at Thursday night’s board meeting. The money will be given to families in the form of $10 gift cards.

Pastor TD Hicks says they couldn’t stand by when so many families need a little bit of help.

“However it is they utilize that gift card, they might even need to get $5 of gas and a gallon of milk, we just want them to be blessed, and able to be a blessing to the community,” Hicks said.

Hicks says the church will donate additional 25 gift cards each month through January.

