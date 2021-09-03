SNCO Deputy Clerk retires after 40 years of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An integral part of the Shawnee County Court is moving on.

Chief Deputy Clerk Angela Callahan is retiring after 40 years of service. Callahan’s career was celebrated this afternoon at the Shawnee County Courthouse, with a certificate and 40-year-pin presented to her. Callahan says she hopes the citizens she served felt welcome under her supervision.

“I’ve been pleased to serve the citizens of Shawnee County, Callahan said. “I hope they think that when they came to our office, that they were treated fairly and kindly, that’s what I cared about.”

Cunningham is sad to leave, but excited for the next chapter in her life.

