A second round of heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Widespread heavy rainfall washed out Northeast Kansas last night and this morning with some areas seeing over 5 inches of rainfall! Flooding was a concern then and will be a big concern tonight as we are tracking more rain and storms overnight tonight into Saturday morning.

Radar estimated rainfall totals (WIBW)

There still remains a concern for heavy rainfall tonight where flooding would be a concern. An additional 1-2 inches is possible, with heavier pockets again upwards of 3-4 inches. The good news is most of the rain will hold off until after 10pm which means any football games or other outdoor plans will mainly be dry. Along with flooding, lightning and strong winds will also be a concern.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms especially after 10pm. Highest chance including the heavier rain will be along and south of I-70. Lows in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms mainly before midday. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning temperatures could be in the 50s for some with most everyone being near 60 degrees. Winds return from the southeast on Sunday with highs staying in the mid to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will be in the mid 60s.

Labor Day looks to be a nice day for being outdoors with temperatures in the upper 80s with a few 90 degree readings across the region, especially towards the west. Otherwise, skies should generally be sunny with south winds at 5 to 10 mph. A dry cold front is expected to pass through Tuesday morning.

The cold front Tuesday will give us a taste of fall next week with temperatures expected to stay cooler in the mid to low 80s with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s likely for Northeast Kansas. Our humidity is also going to likely be lower during next week with dewpoints forecast to be near 60 degrees. There are no rain chances after Saturday morning so we should have some time to dry out. Looking ahead, we could see 90s again next weekend.

More heavy rain tonight before we dive into fall weather (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Highest chance of rain today is before 10am. Most of today will have isolated showers/storms if anything so any outdoor plans you have check the radar but it’s looking like you should be fine to keep them. This includes this evening on any plans you have: football games, First Friday artwalk, etc. If you’re in the Council Grove/Emporia/Burlington area, storms may start to move in around 9pm. If you’re along and south of I-70, you have a higher risk for storms to impact much of the morning/early afternoon hours.

Flash Flood Watch until 1pm Saturday (WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

