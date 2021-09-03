Mental health providers see surge in referrals as pandemic drags on

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area mental health professionals report a surge in inquiries this past spring as the pandemic has dragged on.

Both Stormont Vail Behavioral Health and Valeo report a 30 percent increase in referrals over the second three months of 2021, compared to spring 2020. Valeo said that includes a 17 percent jump from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter.

Family Service and Guidance center saw a 102 percent increase in admissions from April to June 2021, compared to the same time last year. FSGC treats children up to the age of 18.

Brad Chapin, LCP, director of clinical services for Stormont Vail Behavioral Health, says continued disruptions and isolation appear to be taking a toll.

“What we know about human beings is that we’re pretty resilient, but there’s limitations to our resilience,” Chapin said. “I think that we did a pretty good job, did the best that we could, we were very busy responding to the initial threat, and then, as time went on, our resources kind of get depleted.”

Chapin says it’s even more concerning in young people. He said impulse control is not yet fully developed, which means there may be little time to intervene before an idea turns into action.

“It’s critical to work on that skill development - how do we manage struggle in our lives? There are skills that can help us manage struggle a little better,” he said.

FSGC’s Director of Clinical Services Karen Smothers said demand isn’t slowing down over the summer months, when they traditionally see a decrease in clients. In addition, she said the severity of mental health symptoms young people are experiencing also seem to be at a higher level.

Chapin said it’s important for people to provide a safe environment for people to share their struggles, without feeling judged or criticized. He said not everyone shows outward signs that their mental and emotional well-being is off-kilter.

“There are a lot of folks who are what we call internalizers, so they may look just fine or be quiet on the outside, but we know they are struggling just as much on the inside,” Chapin said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available any time, 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

FSGC in Topeka has 24-hour crisis services for kids and teens who are experiencing a mental health crisis, or are threatening to harm themselves or others. Their number is 785-232-5005.

