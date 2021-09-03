Advertisement

KDOT reminding drivers to not drink and drive during Labor Day weekend

(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Transportation is reminding everyone to drink responsibly over Labor Day weekend after new statistics on drunk driving were released.

On Labor Day weekend in 2019, authorities say 38% of fatalities in the nation were drunk driving related. Figures also show the presence of marijuana nearly doubled in drivers killed in car crashes in 2009 and 2018.

KDOT officials say, if you plan to drink or take marijuana, have a designated, sober driver to take you home or stay home for the evening.

You also have the option to take public transportation or do a ride share to get home.

Remember if you feel different – you drive different.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Police investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.
TPD identifies victim in Wednesday night shooting
FILE - A Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner was first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus Vaccine.
Stormont Vail issues vaccine requirement for employees
Wolf's announces it will close after nearly a century in business.
$14.5m innovation campus coming to Downtown Topeka
Officers were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at S.W. 17th and Topeka...
Car crashes during Thursday morning pursuit in central Topeka

Latest News

The Kansas Board of Education visits 50 Kansas cities
Kansas State Department of Education hosts a 50-city tour
The Kansas Board of Education visits 50 Kansas cities
The Kansas Board of Education visits 50 Kansas cities
13 News at Six
Friday 5PM