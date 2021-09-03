KDOT reminding drivers to not drink and drive during Labor Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Transportation is reminding everyone to drink responsibly over Labor Day weekend after new statistics on drunk driving were released.

On Labor Day weekend in 2019, authorities say 38% of fatalities in the nation were drunk driving related. Figures also show the presence of marijuana nearly doubled in drivers killed in car crashes in 2009 and 2018.

KDOT officials say, if you plan to drink or take marijuana, have a designated, sober driver to take you home or stay home for the evening.

You also have the option to take public transportation or do a ride share to get home.

Remember if you feel different – you drive different.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.