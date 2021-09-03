Kansas State Department of Education hosts a 50-city tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas State Board of Education members and parents of Auburn-Washburn gathered to discuss the direction of their students.

“Six years ago we went across Kansas asking, visiting Kansans all over now what they value in their school systems, we just want to reconfirm is Kansas headed in the right director or is there any changes in the last six years that we need to look at and adjust,” said deputy commissioner, Brad Neuenswander.

Neuenswander says the board prefers to meet face to face with staff and parents because their input is essential.

“No one knows better about what we need in our educational systems than our community across the state so we go out to see them,” he said.

Regardless of a pandemic, board member, Ann Mah says she thinks Kansas schools are doing what they can to keep students learning.

”I think everyone is trying to manage the business as well as they can with the virus and how the community wants to deal with it. I know the state is offering several different testing strategies from schools to choose from so we continue to test and its called test to state and test to learn and I think that is going to work really well and not every school has the test kits yet but I think continued testing will help,” she said.

Mah said districts should take precautions to keep students in the classroom

“Follow the science, and the science says the mask helps and we know if the students wear masks then the chances go down, we have to listen to that we just have to keep our kids in school,” Mah said.

