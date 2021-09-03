Kansas hospitals to get up to $50 million to help retain nurses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas’ seven-member “SPARK” committee approved up to $50 million dollars in funds that will go to help hospitals throughout the state retain front line workers.

The seven-member bi-partisan group voted 7-0 in favor of the proposed measure, aimed at helping Kansas health care providers compete with the country-wide nurse bidding war.

Jon Rolph, the Governor’s Private Sector Appointee said local providers are losing nurses over salary. Rolph said nurses can make what they would typically earn in a year in as little as two months as a traveling nurse.

The allocation of the funds will continue to be refined, but the majority of the money will go to things like retention bonuses and premium pay. The money comes from the State of Kansas’ COVID relief funding allotment provided by the Federal Cares Act.

Under the approved proposal, hospitals would be able to increase a nurses salary by up to $13 per hour, and limit one employees earnings to an additional $25,000 per year.

Kevin Strecker, Chief Operation Officer for Ascension Via Christi said hospitals like his are strained financially and for staff due to the nation-wide nurse shortage. Strecker says Via Christi has 140 contract nurses on staff, and need about 100 more.

The committee said the additional funding will give Kansas nurses a reason to stay, while protecting hospital capacity.

Strecker says he’s worried the current “second wave” of delta variant patients, on top of patients who need care for other reasons is burning out his employees, which is a common theme around the state and country.

Committee Member Ty Masterson (R), Kansas Senate President, made the motion to approve the measure on the grounds of revisiting some of the listed “guardrails” listed in the proposal.

Those guardrails mostly focus on the specific limits and allocations of the funds.

The committee agree to meet again “in about a week” to iron out those details.

