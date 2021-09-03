Friday forecast: Morning storms, mainly dry this afternoon with storms returning tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Confidence has increased on how today and tomorrow will play out with storm chances with both afternoons mostly dry and even sneaking in some sun. Highs remain in the 80s with a few 70s possible tomorrow and 90s on Labor Day.

There still remains a concern for heavy rainfall especially tonight where flooding would be a concern. The good news is most of the rain will hold off until after 10pm which means any football games you might be going to or any other outdoor plans it will mainly be dry. As for other hazards lightning and strong winds are the other threats to monitor.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms mainly before 10am then isolated showers/storms the rest of the day if anything at all. There’s a chance it’s completely dry this afternoon with decreasing clouds and some late day sun. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms especially after 10pm. Highest chance including the heavier rain will be along and south of I-70. Lows in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms mainly before 2pm. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Several inches of additional rainfall is possible especially tonight into Saturday morning (WIBW)

There may be a few spots that get down in the upper 50s Sunday morning with most spots in the low 60s before warming up in the low-mid 80s with plenty of sun.

Labor Day continues to bring uncertainty in the computer models with one model continuing to show highs in the mid-upper 80s while the other model remains in the 90s (low 90s east with upper 90s out west). So this of course needs to be monitored.

The model that brings the heat on Labor Day does bring a cold front through on Tuesday where highs get back down in the 80s.

Then confidence decreases again temperature wise on Thursday and Friday where models disagree on how hot it gets. Despite all the differences in the temperatures between the models, both models agree on dry conditions the entire week.

Taking Action:

Highest chance of rain today is before 10am. Most of today will have isolated showers/storms if anything so any outdoor plans you have check the radar but it’s looking like you should be fine to keep them. This includes this evening on any plans you have: football games, First Friday artwalk, etc. If you’re in the Council Grove/Emporia/Burlington area, storms may start to move in around 9pm.

If you’re along and south of I-70, you have a higher risk for storms to impact much of the morning/early afternoon hours. Heading to the Kansas State football game? Other than a few stray showers through noon, it should mostly be dry.

Mainly a wind threat with any storms before 10am than again 9pm to 7am Saturday morning. Hail can't be ruled out. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

