Four schools looking to join Big 12

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite recent losses, the Big 12 may get a little bigger.

Sports Illustrated reported Friday that four schools are expected to apply to join the conference next week. Those applications; from BYU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati; could be approved as soon as the Big 12 Presidents meeting September 10.

If accepted, the tams would join between 2023 and 2024.

Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 officially in July, both heading to the SEC.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.