Advertisement

Four schools looking to join Big 12

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite recent losses, the Big 12 may get a little bigger.

Sports Illustrated reported Friday that four schools are expected to apply to join the conference next week. Those applications; from BYU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati; could be approved as soon as the Big 12 Presidents meeting September 10.

If accepted, the tams would join between 2023 and 2024.

Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 officially in July, both heading to the SEC.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Police investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.
TPD identifies victim in Wednesday night shooting
FILE - A Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner was first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus Vaccine.
Stormont Vail issues vaccine requirement for employees
Wolf's announces it will close after nearly a century in business.
$14.5m innovation campus coming to Downtown Topeka
Officers were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at S.W. 17th and Topeka...
Car crashes during Thursday morning pursuit in central Topeka

Latest News

KDOT reminding drivers to not drink and drive during Labor Day weekend
Friday 5PM
Angela Callahan retired after 40 years of service.
SNCO Deputy Clerk retires after 40 years of service
Angela Callahan retired after 40 years of service.
Long time court employee retires