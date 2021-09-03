Fire crews investigate vacant house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is working to investigate a structure fire that happened in the 1600 block of South West Clay Street in Topeka at 10:30 p.m., on September 2nd. Fire crews found smoke coming from a two-story home. Crews were able to put out the blaze and did not find any working smoke detectors inside the home.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time. The home has been known to be vacant.

Anyone with knowledge about the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.