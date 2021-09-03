Advertisement

Fire crews investigate vacant house fire

Topeka Fire Department crews put out a brush fire that produced a large amount of smoke early...
Topeka Fire Department crews put out a brush fire that produced a large amount of smoke early Monday on the north side of the Kansas River, just north of the 500 block of N.E. Sardou.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is working to investigate a structure fire that happened in the 1600 block of South West Clay Street in Topeka at 10:30 p.m., on September 2nd. Fire crews found smoke coming from a two-story home. Crews were able to put out the blaze and did not find any working smoke detectors inside the home.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time. The home has been known to be vacant.

Anyone with knowledge about the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Thursday 10PM