Burglary suspect arrested after he was found sleeping on a Jackson Co. home’s porch

Jared Harris, 30, of Mayetta was arrested Friday morning.
Jared Harris, 30, of Mayetta was arrested Friday morning.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect in a recent burglary was arrested after officials say he was found sleeping on a southeastern Jackson Co. porch.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jared Matthew Harris, 30, of Mayetta, was taken into custody Friday morning.

Officials say they received reports of a man sleeping on a porch at a residence in the 10,000 block of X Road in SE Jackson Co. around 6:50 a.m.

Harris was located and taken into custody for burglary, theft, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say they found a Nissan Altima that was believed to be driven by Harris was located at 114th and W6 Road, and property from a nearby burglarized home was found inside.

No other information has been released.

