Wednesday’s Child - Logan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every child needs a place to call home, which is why we introduce you to our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, meet 11-year old Logan.

This handsome young man is kind, thoughtful and artistic. He loves to draw and read – he works hard at both and takes a lot of pride in his accomplishments.

Logan also loves to swim to “cool down” from the summer heat. He’s a friendly kid who gets along well with peers and adults. He’s a good listener and does well in school.

If you want to win his heart, just tell him a “bad joke” – he loves that! On a serious note, Logan hopes to go to law school someday and become an attorney.

But to get there, he needs the love and support of a forever family, one who will support his relationship with his siblings, and a family who would be patient and understand the impact of childhood trauma.

For more information about Logan, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or head to AdoptKSKids.org.

