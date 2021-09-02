Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Logan

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every child needs a place to call home, which is why we introduce you to our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, meet 11-year old Logan.

This handsome young man is kind, thoughtful and artistic. He loves to draw and read – he works hard at both and takes a lot of pride in his accomplishments.

Logan also loves to swim to “cool down” from the summer heat. He’s a friendly kid who gets along well with peers and adults. He’s a good listener and does well in school.

If you want to win his heart, just tell him a “bad joke” – he loves that! On a serious note, Logan hopes to go to law school someday and become an attorney.

But to get there, he needs the love and support of a forever family, one who will support his relationship with his siblings, and a family who would be patient and understand the impact of childhood trauma.

For more information about Logan, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or head to AdoptKSKids.org.

Police investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.
Police investigate shooting near SW Huntoon and SW Lincoln
Wednesday 10PM
Gov. Kelly launches Safer Classrooms Workgroup to limit COVID spread in schools
