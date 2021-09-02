Advertisement

USDA calls for public comment on labeling of meat, poultry made from animal cells

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA is looking for public comments about how to label meat and poultry made using cultured animal cells.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services is looking for comments and information about the labeling of meat and poultry products made using cultured cells made from animals under FSIS jurisdiction. The USDA said FSIS will use the comments to help make regulatory requirements for the labeling of such food.

“This ANPR is an important step forward in ensuring the appropriate labeling of meat and poultry products made using animal cell culture technology,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin. “We want to hear from stakeholders and will consider their comments as we work on a proposed regulation for labeling these products.”

On March 7, 2019, the USDA and FDA announced an agreement to oversee the production of human food products made using animal cell culture technology and made from the cells of livestock and poultry to make sure that these products are safe, unadulterated and truthfully labeled for consumers.

Under the agreement, the USDA said the FDA will oversee cell collection, growth and differentiation, then transfer oversight of the cell harvest stage to FSIS. FSIS will then oversee the harvest, processing, packaging and labeling of products. It said the FDA and FSIS have also agreed to develop joint principles for labeling products made using cell culture technology under respective labeling jurisdictions. Seafood, excluding Siluriformes fish, falls under FDA jurisdiction, while meat, including Siluriformes fish, and poultry are under FSIS jurisdiction.

Other than new labeling regulations concerning this type of product, the USDA said the FSIS does not intend to issue any other new food safety regulations for cell-culture food products under its jurisdiction. Currently, FSIS regulations require sanitation and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point systems are immediately applicable and will suffice to make sure the safety of the products cultured from the cells of livestock and poultry.

According to the USDA, FSIS has already gotten thousands of comments on the subject in response to a 2018 joint public meeting with the FDA about two petitions for rulemaking. However, it said the agency needs specific types of comments and information that will inform its process.

The USDA said it is looking for comments about specific topics to be considered during rulemaking related to statutory and regulatory requirements for the labeling of the products: consumer expectations in light of nutritional composition and taste, color, odor or texture of the products; names of the products that would not be misleading; economic data and any research related to labeling nomenclature for the products.

According to the Department, the notice also discusses how FSIS will evaluate labels for the products if they are submitted before rules are completed.

The public comment period will last for 60 days.

For more information about how to submit a comment, click HERE.

For more information about the agreement to regulate cell-cultured food products, click HERE.

Tyson Foods invests in firm trying to make meat from cells

