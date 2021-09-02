Advertisement

TPD: Man connected to multiple burglaries arrested Wednesday night

Cory Jonathan Pruyser, 29, of Topeka was arrested in connection with a string of Topeka...
Cory Jonathan Pruyser, 29, of Topeka was arrested in connection with a string of Topeka burglaries on Wednesday.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Topeka police say they have arrested a man connected to a string of recent burglaries.

According to TPD, Cory J. Pruyser, 29, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Burglary, Theft, Theft of a Firearm, Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property.

Officials say around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, TPD was notified of a vehicle burglary at Sherwood Apartments at 2745 SW Villa West Drive.

Police say a firearm and several other items were taken during the burglary.

During the investigation, the Topeka Police Dept. says Pruyser was linked to two other burglary investigations and was located and arrested in the 5300 block of SW 10th Street.

According to the Dept. of Corrections, Pruyser was booked into custody Wednesday at 5 p.m.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Steven Dale Dishner
Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson
FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
(File)
Calls to poison control and ER visits increase as Kansans self-treat COVID with Ivermectin

Latest News

FILE - Evacuations from Afghanistan continued Monday, Aug. 30, as the final U.S. troops...
Kansas Congressman offers amendment to fully account for every American still in Afghanistan
FILE
Over 300 Kansas inmates enroll in college classes through KDOC
File
Sen. Moran urges Afghanistan veterans to support each other following completion of military withdrawal
SNCO Scorecard For Aug. 22-28
SNCO Covid Indicator Report