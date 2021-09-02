TPD: Man connected to multiple burglaries arrested Wednesday night

Topeka police say they have arrested a man connected to a string of recent burglaries.

According to TPD, Cory J. Pruyser, 29, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Burglary, Theft, Theft of a Firearm, Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property.

Officials say around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, TPD was notified of a vehicle burglary at Sherwood Apartments at 2745 SW Villa West Drive.

Police say a firearm and several other items were taken during the burglary.

During the investigation, the Topeka Police Dept. says Pruyser was linked to two other burglary investigations and was located and arrested in the 5300 block of SW 10th Street.

According to the Dept. of Corrections, Pruyser was booked into custody Wednesday at 5 p.m.

No other information was released.

