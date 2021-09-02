Advertisement

TPD identifies victim in Wednesday night shooting

Police investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.
Police investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who was critically injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Central Topeka.

Officers found Alex Jimenez, 42, of Topeka with life-threatening injuries in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.

TPD said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. They set up crime scene tape and cones around Charlie’s Liquor Store in the area.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting and said it remains under investigation.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Steven Dale Dishner
Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson
FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
(File)
Calls to poison control and ER visits increase as Kansans self-treat COVID with Ivermectin
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-2-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-2-21
KS online public schools see uptick in enrollment due to COVID
KS online public schools see uptick in enrollment due to COVID
Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA) and Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) are seeing an uptick in...
KS online public schools see uptick in enrollment due to COVID
Officers were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at S.W. 17th and Topeka...
Car crashes during Thursday morning pursuit in central Topeka