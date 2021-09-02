TPD identifies victim in Wednesday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who was critically injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Central Topeka.

Officers found Alex Jimenez, 42, of Topeka with life-threatening injuries in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.

TPD said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. They set up crime scene tape and cones around Charlie’s Liquor Store in the area.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting and said it remains under investigation.

