TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are responding to a Central Topeka shooting.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 7:40 p.m. that one person had been shot in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon. TPD said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

No further information was available.

