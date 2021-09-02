Advertisement

Topeka Metro to require passengers to bring their own face masks

Bus routes will not run on Labor Day
FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro says after Labor Day, it will require passengers to bring their own face masks in order to be able to ride the bus.

Topeka Metro says busses will not run on fixed-route or paratransit services on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the holiday. Administrative offices will also be closed. Topekans should plan for other means of transportation that day if they typically ride the bus.

According to Topeka Metro, regular hours and routes will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Topeka Metro also said effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, drivers will no longer supply masks to passengers. Every passenger will be required to bring their own mask or they will not be allowed to ride. By now, it said everyone should have at least one or more masks to wear in public, no exceptions.

