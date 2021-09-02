Thursday forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon into tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off storms will be in the forecast area between this afternoon and Saturday morning. It won’t rain the entire time at one location but it would not be a surprise if there’s at least an isolated shower or storm somewhere in northeast Kansas through the entire time.

Lightning will certainly be a hazard however severe weather is possible at times as well with the main hazard being flooding but hail, strong winds and even a brief tornado can occur as well. Cloud cover this morning may have an impact on our severe weather threat so make sure to keep checking back through the day for updates.

Most of northeast Kansas will be dry by Saturday afternoon and that could set up an extended stretch of dry conditions that may even last through the middle part of the month. While the storms the next couple days could have an impact on outdoor events including football games or other plans you might have, we have to take the rain while we can get it.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Other than some early morning sun, it’ll be mostly cloudy. Storms in western Kansas this morning will be heading our way through the day. Latest models have the storms moving into north-central Kansas between 2-4pm. The highest chance for storms before sunset will be along HWY 36 however stay weather aware no matter where you are especially if you are north of I-70. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds SE 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Storms will be likely for all of northeast Kansas. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: On and off storms throughout the day. There remains uncertainty on specific details on how widespread the rain will be so check back tomorrow for an update on timing of the rain and an update to the severe weather risk. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Storms will continue Friday night through Saturday morning before drying out Saturday afternoon which will set-up dry conditions the rest of the 8 day period. There still remains uncertainty on temperatures for much of next week with one model indicating mid 90s for highs while the other model keeps it more in the 80s if not around 90° so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware the next couple days with on and off storms between this afternoon and Saturday morning. This means checking the forecast often for changes whether it’s checking the web, social media or watching the newscasts.

Highest chance for storms today will move into north-central Kansas around 3pm. All hazards are possible: hail, wind, tornado, and flooding. As we get into the overnight hours strong winds and flooding will remain the threats.

All hazards possible (hail/wind/tornado) mainly after 3pm. Mainly a wind threat overnight. (SPC/WIBW)

Mainly a hail/wind threat however a tornado can't be ruled out. This includes storms at any time Friday into Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

