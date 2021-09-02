Threatening phone call cancels morning preschool classes, deemed not a threat

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff are safe to return to Maynard Early Childhood Center after a threatening phone call canceled morning classes.

Emporia Public Schools says in a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Sept. 2, staff at Maynard Early Childhood Center received a threatening phone call.

Out of caution, USD 253 said the morning preschool session was canceled and lockdown procedures were followed.

After working with the Emporia Police Department, Emporia Schools said Maynard Early Childhood Center has been found safe for staff and students to return to the building.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Emporia Police Department and their assistance in helping to keep our students and staff safe,” said a spokesperson for the District.

USD 253 said all afternoon classes will be held as scheduled and parents should send their students to school.

The Emporia Police Department said since Wednesday night, Sept. 1, it has received various calls from businesses and organizations that report they too have received threatening phone calls. The threats are never the same but are all placed by the same phone number.

EPD said it has found that the threats are coming from somewhere outside of Kansas.

Currently, EPD said the calls are not a credible threat to anyone in Emporia. Officers will continue to investigate the threats and they ask for any person or business getting a threatening phone call to file a police report.

