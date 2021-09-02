Advertisement

Stormont Vail issues vaccine requirement for employees

FILE - A Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner was first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus Vaccine.
FILE - A Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner was first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus Vaccine.(Alyssa Willets)
By Sarah Motter and Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Stormont Vail Health will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health told employees about the policy change Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2. Employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza by Oct. 31, 2021.

As of Aug. 31, Stormont Vail’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 4,038 employees, volunteers and non-employed medical staff have been vaccinated. Hospital officials estimate the number accounts for about 85% of its employees.

Stormont CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said hospital leaders have spent the past few weeks reaching out to those who have not been vaccinated to address their concerns, as administrators contemplated making it a requirement.

On Wednesday, the University of Kansas Health St. Francis Campus said it would not require its employees to be vaccinated against the virus. The University of Kansas Health System announced earlier that morning that it would require employees at its Kansas City facilities to be vaccinated.

St. Francis CEO Steve Anderson said they continue educating employees and encouraging them to get vaccinated. St. Francis said 70% of its employees are vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 and Stormont Vail, click HERE.

St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Steven Dale Dishner
Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson
FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2021 file photo, people wait after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech...
France first big EU nation to start widespread booster jabs
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kelly discusses COVID-19 in Wichita