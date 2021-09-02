Stormont Vail issues vaccine requirement for employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Stormont Vail Health will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health told employees about the policy change Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2. Employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza by Oct. 31, 2021.

As of Aug. 31, Stormont Vail’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 4,038 employees, volunteers and non-employed medical staff have been vaccinated. Hospital officials estimate the number accounts for about 85% of its employees.

Stormont CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said hospital leaders have spent the past few weeks reaching out to those who have not been vaccinated to address their concerns, as administrators contemplated making it a requirement.

On Wednesday, the University of Kansas Health St. Francis Campus said it would not require its employees to be vaccinated against the virus. The University of Kansas Health System announced earlier that morning that it would require employees at its Kansas City facilities to be vaccinated.

St. Francis CEO Steve Anderson said they continue educating employees and encouraging them to get vaccinated. St. Francis said 70% of its employees are vaccinated.

