Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office attempts to identify two in theft of ATM

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two people that were involved in the theft of an ATM at Landmark National Bank in Auburn early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, just after 3 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it received notice of a tripped alarm at Landmark National Bank in the 1700 block of N. Washington St. in Auburn. When deputies arrived, they said they found an ATM had been ripped from the cement foundation.

Surveillance footage acquired by the Sheriff’s Office shows two people dressed in black hoodies with gloves and facemasks involved in the theft. As of Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office believes a large amount of cash was stolen from the ATM.

Anyone that knows who or where these individuals may be should contact Detective Jesse Julian at 785-551-2551 or tips can be made anonymously through Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

