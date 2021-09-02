Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sees positive trend, drops into “substantial” zone on new COVID report

Shawnee County Scorecard
Shawnee County Scorecard(Shawnee Co. Health Dept.)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has dropped four points in the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report moving the county back into the “substantial” zone.

The report shows decreases in new weekly cases, the percent of positive tests, and the trend in incidence.

For the week of August 22-28th, 878 new COVID-19 cases were reported, which is down from 910 the week before. However, the health department warns that number is still high.

The percent of positive tests is now in the moderate category on the index at 9.5%. The prior week it was 11.7%.

Hospitals in the county remain at the highest level of stress.

