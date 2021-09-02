Shawnee Co. 2022 Budget finalized; 2.82 mill levy increase approved

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County 2022 Budget was finalized at Thursday’s County Commission meeting.

The total budget is estimated at $118,532,628. Commissioners agreed on a handful of key items, including cuts from the Capital Outlay and Sheriff’s Office, and an estimated 2.82 mill levy increase. The levy increase was originally around 4 mill.

What does that mean for most people? Commissioners say the increase will account for about $35 per year on the average $100,000 house.

Commissioners say they did their best to balance the needs of residents with the taxes needed to support the community.

“How do we provide the services for our citizens, how do we provide the roads, the parks, the jail, the sheriff, the district attorney, the courts... how do we do all of these things, but still take into account what it’s going to impact our citizens on limited incomes,” Commissioner Kevin Cook said. “You’re trying to balance out the taxes, versus the needs.”

Budget Summary:

$1M cut from the capital outlay fund and $200K from the contingency fund.

$278K cut from Capital Outlay (intent is that excess reserves will be used).

$250K cut from the Sheriff’s office

Additional $250K cut from Capital Outlay (intent that reserves will be transferred).

The Budget was then approved at $118,532,628 with an estimated 2.828 mill levy increase.

Meeting recap provided by the Shawnee Co. Commission Office:

The BCC approved request to fill a vacant Custodian position at the Department of Corrections.

The BCC approved request from the Planning Department for the Commission Chair to sign and execute two forms as part of the County’s recertification in the Community Rating System.

The BCC approved Parks and Recreation to solicit bids for funeral ground preparation and plot maintenance at West Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The BCC approved Parks and Recreation’s request to solicit bids for a youth sports tournament provider to host various baseball and softball tournaments.

The BCC approved Parks and Recreation request to pursue a Kansas Department of Transportation Cost Share Program Grant for planned Shunga Creek Trail renovations. Commissioner Riphahn requested they look at the trail area located at 21st and Fillmore St. for a potential renovation.

The BCC approved Health Department request to fill two open positions:

Child Care Licensing Surveyor

Account Clerk III

The BCC approved the Health Department to execute Contract C291-2021 with Benedictine College of Nursing Department to provide facilities for on-site training for students.

The BCC approved Facilities Management request to fill a vacant Building Supervisor position for the Courthouse, Elections Office and future Administration office.

The BCC appointed Commissioner Cook as the voting alternate and County Counselor, Jim Crowl as the delegate for the Kansas Association of Counties 2021 Conference & Exhibition to be held October 18-20.

Commissioner Kevin Cook appointed Darrell Stewart to the Parks and Recreation Advisory/Advocacy Board.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.