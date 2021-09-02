Severe storms tonight paired with heavy rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon and evening starting in North-Central Kansas then moving south and east across Northeast Kansas overnight into Friday morning. All hazards exists in North-Central Kansas including a tornado risk while farther east the main hazards will include wind gusts up to 60 mph and very heavy rainfall area wide.

Starting in North-Central Kansas including Concordia, Clay Center and Washington, expect to see storms after 6pm this evening. Some of these storms have the potential to become severe and produce 60 mph damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail. There is also a low tornado risk primarily in this region.

These storms will track east and the tornado threat will decrease the farther east the storms travel. Storms reach the Manhattan - Junction City area up to Marysville and Seneca likely around midnight tonight if not an hour before. The tornado threat at this point will be very low and the primary hazards at this time will be damaging winds of 60 mph and very heavy rainfall that could cause flooding.

Storms will reach the Highway 75 corridor including Topeka, Holton and Osage City after midnight early Friday morning. Main hazards here are damaging wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. These storms will probably not reach areas farther south including Council Grove, Emporia, and Burlington until early Friday morning and are not expected to be severe at that time, however isolated heavy rainfall could still occur.

A second round of thunderstorms is likely for areas along and south of I-70 on Friday night into Saturday morning. These once again could be marginally severe with wind being the main hazard. Rainfall amounts through Saturday could be as high as 3-4 inches for some areas, but likely between 1-2 inches overall.

Lightning will certainly be a hazard however severe weather is possible at times as well with the main hazard being flooding but hail, strong winds and even a brief tornado can occur as well.

After Saturday’s rain showers, a cold front will push through the region and lower our temperatures for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Labor Day looks dry and a little warm with temperatures near 90 degrees.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware the next couple days with on and off storms between this afternoon and Saturday morning. This means checking the forecast often for changes whether it’s checking the web, social media or watching the newscasts. Highest chance for storms today will move into north-central Kansas around 3pm. All hazards are possible: hail, wind, tornado, and flooding. As we get into the overnight hours strong winds and flooding will remain the threats.

