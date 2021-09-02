Senator Jerry Moran speaks on efforts getting all Americans out of Afghanistan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas senator wrote to Afghanistan veterans and their families encouraging them to stay strong.

“Servicemen and women are hearing and seeing and reading what’s going on, is trouble by the fact they have someone else who work side-by-side with them at Afghanistan. The veteran suicide hotline is increasing and it’s calls and text messages and in double digits and it’s not just afghans veterans but veterans particular Vietnam what’s happening here is what they experienced one Vietnam when they left Vietnam,” said Sen. Jerry Moran.

Moran says there are around 1,000 Americans still in Afghanistan and efforts to bring them home are speeding up.

“Our efforts have been to try to find someone on the ground in Afghanistan and outside of the airports, it can be personal and beyond that, it is trying to find someone in the Department of State in the defense department that has the ability to get those individuals,” he said.

One concern with getting the people to the airports is the list of American names allegedly released to the Taliban, Moran is very critical of that decision.

“I would certainly say we had a list because apparently, we gave it to the Taliban to find these people which is also a terrible mistake that we would rely on the Taliban to extricate these people who are they are more likely to kill once they are found,” Moran said.

Moran acknowledged the efforts to get Americans back to the states -- including some students and former students of Kansas universities but believes there could have been better prepared for the sudden evacuations.

“Our lack of preparedness today, last week, for the last month once it was decided that the united states were departing from Afghanistan, our NATO allies were leaving, there should have been a visa available for those who qualified, for those we helped us, our military men and women in Afghanistan,” said Moran.

“I just want to encourage all Kansans to reach out to those who served our military and let them know their service was respected and we care for them,” he said.

