Sen. Moran urges Afghanistan veterans to support each other following completion of military withdrawal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is urging veterans of Afghanistan to support each other as he urges the VA to adapt to their changing needs following the completion of the military withdrawal.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, addressed veterans of Afghanistan and their families following the completion of the U.S. military withdrawal.

“Over the last two weeks, our country has watched the collapse of the government of Afghanistan and the deterioration of security for its people,” said the Senators. “We know that for most of you, watching these events unfold has been difficult and frustrating. Over the past two decades, you, your fellow service members and your families have sacrificed greatly while fulfilling your mission in Afghanistan. Our hearts ache for the future of the Afghan people and for our Afghan allies, we will work to see that this war is ended responsibly.”

The Senators said they wanted to reassure service members that the current situation in Afghanistan is not their fault.

“You executed the War on Terror with world-class expertise, and our military will continue these critical counter-terrorism missions as long as necessary to keep our nation and its allies safe,” said the Senators.

According to Sen. Moran, in the last 20 years, the U.S. military ousted the Taliban from power, eliminated the threat from al-Qaeda and brought Osama bin Laden to justice. He said these triumphs brought new opportunities for women and girls to live free and thrive in ways they were not previously capable of.

“Whatever you are feeling in response to events in Afghanistan, we encourage you to share your thoughts with friends and family,” said the Sens. “You are not alone in feeling upset, frustrated or angry, and you should talk to a trusted mental health counselor or other veteran-serving community organization if those feelings persist or become overwhelming.”

The Senators said they are dedicated to making sure that veterans have the needed tools to be successful after service and will continue to push the Department of Veterans Affairs to match its service to the emerging needs of those who served in Afghanistan.

“Our country is better off because of who you are, what you have done and what you will do,” said the Senators.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255 or chat online HERE.

Additionally, the Senators said if you are a veteran of Afghanistan or the Global War on Terror, you should reach out to other veterans, talk about what is happening and help connect each other to resources if needed.

