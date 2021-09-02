Advertisement

Quenemo man behind bars after deputy finds drugs during traffic stop

Richard Traver
Richard Traver(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Sep. 2, 2021
QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man was arrested for possession of drugs following a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

The Osage County Sheriff’s office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 3rd and Maple St. in Quenemo just before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2. During the stop, the deputy said they found drugs.

The driver, Richard W. Traver, 58, of Quenemo, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

