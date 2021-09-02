Advertisement

Performance Tire cuts ribbon on new location

Performance Tire moves into new 17th and Topeka location
Performance Tire moves into new 17th and Topeka location(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Performance Tire has moved into a new location.

Coming from just down the street, the car shop is settling into the former Kansas Tire building at 17th and Topeka.

The former owner sold the facility as he heads into retirement. Performance Tire Owner Justin Glasgow says he’s excited to uphold the former shop’s legacy, and to better serve customers in the new space.

“He provided the same things we like good service, great prices, and being fair to the customers,” he said. “It was a great marriage. Hopefully, I can continue the legacy he had and still provide all the things we want in a bigger facility.”

Performance Tire has a North Topeka location at 1735 N Kansas Ave.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle

Latest News

One person was taken to a local hospital following a collision between a police car and a sport...
Topeka police responding to shooting in Central Topeka
The journey to be a top level lineman
Evergy to start preapprenticeship program in January
Big Boy to make return trip through NE Kansas
Big Boy to make return trip through NE Kansas
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe