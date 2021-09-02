Performance Tire cuts ribbon on new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Performance Tire has moved into a new location.

Coming from just down the street, the car shop is settling into the former Kansas Tire building at 17th and Topeka.

The former owner sold the facility as he heads into retirement. Performance Tire Owner Justin Glasgow says he’s excited to uphold the former shop’s legacy, and to better serve customers in the new space.

“He provided the same things we like good service, great prices, and being fair to the customers,” he said. “It was a great marriage. Hopefully, I can continue the legacy he had and still provide all the things we want in a bigger facility.”

Performance Tire has a North Topeka location at 1735 N Kansas Ave.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.