Over 300 Kansas inmates enroll in college classes through KDOC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 300 Kansas inmates have enrolled in college classes for the Fall 2021 semester through the Kansas Department of Education.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says adult inmates are filling up classes at its eight facilities. As of Thursday, Sept. 2, 325 inmates have enrolled in college and career classes, including Career Technical Education programs and associate and 4-year degrees.

According to KDOC, enrollment has increased by 129 inmates over the last academic year. The increase in part is due to the Second Chance Pell grants. Governor Laura Kelly announced in the fall of 2020 that seven Kansas colleges had been awarded over $2.2 million in Pell funding for incarcerated residents.

KDOC said the Pell grants were the second round of awards through the U.S. Department of Education, with 67 colleges chosen from 180 applicants. Kansas received the highest number of Pell grant awards in the nation.

According to the Department, another four Kansas colleges are expected to apply in 2022 for the Pell status. In July 2023, a ban that was put in place in 1994 under the Violent Crimes Control and Law Enforcement Act that was put on pell grants for those in jail will be lifted, which will lead to more opportunities for inmates to enroll.

“Of the 325 residents in KDOC classrooms this fall, 240 are funded through Pell,” said Dr. Cris Fanning, KDOC Education Director. “By leveraging KDOC funds with Pell and other federal funds, KDOC plans to significantly increase market-relevant job certifications for returning citizens.”

KDOC said the classes are taught by professors from Kansas colleges. It said the Kansas Consortium for Correctional Higher Education is a partnership between it, the Kansas Board of Regents and 11 Kansas higher education institutions to ensure prison programs are the same quality as those on campus and that certifications and degrees are focused on high-demand occupations.

According to KDOC, CTE programs include welding, sustainable and renewable energy, carpentry and electrical skills. Degree programs include associate of applied science, an associate of arts in liberal studies and a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems. As funding and space allow, it said more programs and degrees will be added.

The Department said special education and Title I services are also offered and another 134 inmates are enrolled in GED programs.

KDOC said the connection between education and opportunity is well-documented. According to a recent Rand study, for every dollar spent on education inmates, taxpayers save between $4 and $5 in 3-year incarceration costs. KDOC said its research shows 75% of those that go to prison have weak employment and education histories and 50% of reincarcerated inmates were unemployed at the time they went back to prison.

“There is a direct link to education achievement and success after an individual fulfills their sentence and returns to the community,” said Jeff Zmuda, Kansas Secretary of Corrections. “Job readiness programs, transitional planning, private and correctional industry opportunities, mentors, tutors and many other key partners all play a part, but education and training are the foundation.”

Beyond the benefits to the inmate, KDOC said a skilled and ready-to-work workforce is one of Kansas’s most critical needs.

According to KDOC, about 6,000 inmates are released home each year, and providing training and education before release increases the skilled workforce for employers and directly benefits local and state economies as well as improves the quality of life for everyone. This is shown by fewer rules violations and placements in restrictive housing. It also promotes positive engagement with staff and other residents and adds to improved mental and physical health.

For more information about education in KDOC prisons, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.