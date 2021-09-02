Advertisement

Fort Riley MWR will soon offer civilian access to select facilities

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will soon offer more access to civilians. Civilians will be allowed for pre-approved access to Fort Riley’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation program facilities.

Programs Director, Tod Scalf, announced on Wednesday at the Manhattan Military Relations luncheon, a new program called the MWR card.

The MWR card will allow approved civilians access to seven MWR facilities including the Outdoor Adventure Park, Automotive skills center, personal firearms range, SpareTime Entertainment, Museum, Equipment Checkout Center, and special events.

The Post believes this is a good way to reach out to the community.

“This is just a way to reach out to the community and to let them use our facilities and…and embeds us more with our community partners, we’re very active with a lot of our community partners, this gives them now access to come out and to check out our places.” Fort Riley’s Family & MWR Programs director, Tod Scalf says.

Starting September 20, 2021, civilians interested in getting the MWR card can start the application process.

You can find more details about the MWR card at Riley.ArmyMWR.com.

