Kansas tax receipts show over $302 million collected in August from individual income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas tax receipts show that over $302 million was collected in August from individual income taxes.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office says the state’s August total tax revenues were $629 million, which is $113.6 million or 22% over the estimate. The August total tax collections performed $85.5 million or 15.7% better than the same time in 2020.

“While these revenue numbers continue to out-pace estimates, we must continue using responsible policies to protect our fiscal health long-term,” Governor Kelly said.

According to the Governor’s Office, $302.3 million was collected from individual income tax collections, which is an $82.3 million or 37.4% gain for the month. The amount is also $31.4 million or 11.6% more than was collected in August 2020.

The Governor’s Office said $17.2 million was collected from corporate income taxes, which is $7.2 million or 71.8% more than estimated and $9.8 million or 133.8% better than the same time in 2020.

According to the Office, August retail sales taxes collected$226.5 million, which is $16.5 million or 7.9% more than estimated. The amount is also $29.4 million or 9.4% more than what was collected the same time in 2020.

The Office said compensating use tax collections were $58.5 million, which is $6.5 million or 12.4% better than estimated. Those collections are $13.1 million or 28.9% more than the same time in 2020.

“The Department is closely monitoring compensating use tax receipts to determine whether such receipts are beginning to reflect payments from online sales now required of marketplace facilitators under legislation passed during the 2021 legislative session,” Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.

According to Governor Kelly’s Office, it is estimated that $3.5 to $4 million would be collected monthly under 2021 Senate Bill 50, the new marketplace facilitator rules, which apply to remote sales on and after July 1.

