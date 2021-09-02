Advertisement

Kansas man killed, Colorado woman injured in I-70 crash in western Kansas

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed and a Colorado woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crossover crash on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 3:29 p.m. on I-70 about five miles east of Colby in Thomas County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Toyota Prius was westbound on I-70 when it briefly exited the roadway to the right.

The Prius then re-entered the roadway and drove across both westbound lanes before crossing the median and colliding with a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the eastbound lanes.

The Prius came to rest in the south ditch while the Dodge truck came to rest in the driving lane of eastbound I-70.

The driver of the Prius, Frank T. Herrman, 75, of Salina, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate whether Herrman was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge truck, Bethany G. Vargas, 27, of Breckenridge, Colo., was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby with serious injuries. The patrol said Vargas was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

