Advertisement

Kansas Governor declares majority of counties under drought watch

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declares most of Kansas' counties at risk of drought on Sept. 2,...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declares most of Kansas' counties at risk of drought on Sept. 2, 2021.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has declared most of the state’s counties are under a drought watch.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she declared drought warnings or watches for 87 out of 105 counties in the state.

“Unfortunately, the majority of the state of Kansas has been considered in a drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several weeks,” said Governor Kelly. “While we are very fortunate to be in a better situation than many states north and west of us, it doesn’t minimize our dry conditions. I encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions, and work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the drought declaration put 14 counties under a warning and 73 under a watch. The action was recommended by the Director of the Kansas Water Office and Chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team Connie Owen.

Kansas has seen a wide range of precipitation so far in 2021. Gov. Kelly said some areas have seen equal to or more than normal rainfall amounts while others, like northwest, central and south-central counties have gotten less than 60% of the area’s normal precipitation.

“This year we have been in a better situation regarding drought than we were last summer, however it doesn’t diminish the conditions being experienced throughout most of Kansas now,” said Owen. “The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to monitor the situation and make recommendations to the Governor as necessary, as future outlooks call for drought-like conditions to persist into the fall, especially for the northwestern counties.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the drought was declared under Executive Order #21-26 and shall remain to effect until rescinded or superseded by another executive order. Effective immediately, she said appropriate watch or warning-level drought response actions will be carried out by the Operations Plan of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

Kansas counties affected by the order are as follows:

  • Warning
    • Cheyenne Co.
    • Sherman Co.
    • Rawlins Co.
    • Thomas Co.
    • Osborne Co.
    • Russell Co.
    • Barton Co.
    • Mitchell Co.
    • Lincoln Co.
    • Ellsworth Co.
    • Rice Co.
    • McPherson Co.
    • Barber Co.
    • Harper Co.
  • Watch
    • Wallace Co.
    • Greeley Co.
    • Hamilton Co.
    • Stanton Co.
    • Morton Co.
    • Logan Co.
    • Wichita Co.
    • Kearny Co.
    • Grant Co.
    • Stevens Co.
    • Scott Co.
    • Finney Co.
    • Haskell Co.
    • Seward Co.
    • Decatur Co.
    • Sheridan Co.
    • Gove Co.
    • Lane Co.
    • Gray Co.
    • MEade Co.
    • Norton Co.
    • Graham Co.
    • Trego Co.
    • Ness Co.
    • Hodgeman Co.
    • Ford Co.
    • Clark Co.
    • Phillips Co.
    • Rooks Co.
    • Ellis Co.
    • Rush Co.
    • Pawnee Co.
    • Edwards Co.
    • Kiowa Co.
    • Comanche Co.
    • Smith Co.
    • Stafford Co.
    • Pratt Co.
    • Jewell Co.
    • Reno Co.
    • Kingman Co.
    • Republic Co.
    • Cloud Co.
    • Ottawa Co.
    • Saline Co.
    • Harvey Co.
    • Sedgwick Co.
    • Sumner Co.
    • Washington Co.
    • Clay Co.
    • Dickinson Co.
    • Marion Co.
    • Butler Co.
    • Cowley Co.
    • Marshall Co.
    • Riley Co.
    • Geary Co.
    • Morris Co.
    • Chase Co.
    • Nemaha Co.
    • Pottawatomie Co.
    • Wabaunsee Co.
    • Lyon Co.
    • Brown Co.
    • Jackson Co.
    • Shawnee Co.
    • Doniphan Co.
    • Atchison Co.
    • Jefferson Co.
    • Douglas Co.
    • Leavenworth Co.
    • Wyandotte Co.
    • Johnson Co.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Steven Dale Dishner
Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson
FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Thursday 5PM
FILE - This May 8, 2007 file photo shows the Purdue Pharma offices in Stamford, Conn. On...
Kansas bankruptcy settlement with Purdue Pharma to provide resources for opioid crisis
FILE
Topeka Metro to require passengers to bring their own face masks
They celebrated with a run through the hall.
Topeka High kicks off fall sports
Dr. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO
Stormont Vail CEO discusses COVID vaccination requirement for employees