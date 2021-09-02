Kansas Governor declares majority of counties under drought watch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has declared most of the state’s counties are under a drought watch.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she declared drought warnings or watches for 87 out of 105 counties in the state.

“Unfortunately, the majority of the state of Kansas has been considered in a drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several weeks,” said Governor Kelly. “While we are very fortunate to be in a better situation than many states north and west of us, it doesn’t minimize our dry conditions. I encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions, and work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the drought declaration put 14 counties under a warning and 73 under a watch. The action was recommended by the Director of the Kansas Water Office and Chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team Connie Owen.

Kansas has seen a wide range of precipitation so far in 2021. Gov. Kelly said some areas have seen equal to or more than normal rainfall amounts while others, like northwest, central and south-central counties have gotten less than 60% of the area’s normal precipitation.

“This year we have been in a better situation regarding drought than we were last summer, however it doesn’t diminish the conditions being experienced throughout most of Kansas now,” said Owen. “The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to monitor the situation and make recommendations to the Governor as necessary, as future outlooks call for drought-like conditions to persist into the fall, especially for the northwestern counties.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the drought was declared under Executive Order #21-26 and shall remain to effect until rescinded or superseded by another executive order. Effective immediately, she said appropriate watch or warning-level drought response actions will be carried out by the Operations Plan of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

Kansas counties affected by the order are as follows:

Warning Cheyenne Co. Sherman Co. Rawlins Co. Thomas Co. Osborne Co. Russell Co. Barton Co. Mitchell Co. Lincoln Co. Ellsworth Co. Rice Co. McPherson Co. Barber Co. Harper Co.

Watch Wallace Co. Greeley Co. Hamilton Co. Stanton Co. Morton Co. Logan Co. Wichita Co. Kearny Co. Grant Co. Stevens Co. Scott Co. Finney Co. Haskell Co. Seward Co. Decatur Co. Sheridan Co. Gove Co. Lane Co. Gray Co. MEade Co. Norton Co. Graham Co. Trego Co. Ness Co. Hodgeman Co. Ford Co. Clark Co. Phillips Co. Rooks Co. Ellis Co. Rush Co. Pawnee Co. Edwards Co. Kiowa Co. Comanche Co. Smith Co. Stafford Co. Pratt Co. Jewell Co. Reno Co. Kingman Co. Republic Co. Cloud Co. Ottawa Co. Saline Co. Harvey Co. Sedgwick Co. Sumner Co. Washington Co. Clay Co. Dickinson Co. Marion Co. Butler Co. Cowley Co. Marshall Co. Riley Co. Geary Co. Morris Co. Chase Co. Nemaha Co. Pottawatomie Co. Wabaunsee Co. Lyon Co. Brown Co. Jackson Co. Shawnee Co. Doniphan Co. Atchison Co. Jefferson Co. Douglas Co. Leavenworth Co. Wyandotte Co. Johnson Co.



