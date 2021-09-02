Advertisement

Kansas Congressman offers amendment to fully account for every American still in Afghanistan

FILE - Evacuations from Afghanistan continued Monday, Aug. 30, as the final U.S. troops...
FILE - Evacuations from Afghanistan continued Monday, Aug. 30, as the final U.S. troops withdrew from the country.(CBS national)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ second district U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner has offered an amendment to fully account for every American still in Afghanistan following the completion of the military withdrawal.

Congressman Jake LaTurner (Kan-02) says on Thursday morning during the Committee on Oversight and Reform Markup, he introduced an amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending plan that would require the GAO to create a full account of American citizens in Afghanistan before April 14, 2021, how many were evacuated and how many still remain there.

“Democrats held a hearing this morning on electric cars while we have hundreds of Americans stranded in Afghanistan. I offered a common-sense amendment that would give us an updated accounting of American citizens left in Afghanistan, and every single Democrat on the committee shot it down,” said Congressman LaTurner. “We don’t have time to waste on partisan banter. American lives are at stake.”

Rather than the $25 million marked to the Government Accountability Office for the oversight of progressive environment justice programs and goals, Rep. LaTurner said the amendment would direct the Comptroller General of the GAO to oversee and produce a full account of American citizens in Afghanistan before the date President Joe Biden announced U.S. and U.S. allied forces would completely withdraw from the country and how many remain.

LaTurner said the amendment was blocked from receiving a vote.

On Wednesday, Rep. LaTurner said he helped introduce legislation that would hold President Joe Biden’s Administration accountable for Americans left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal. He said the bill would mandate additional reporting requirements.

To read the full amendment, click HERE.

Rep. LaTurner works to bring Americans home from Afghanistan following evacuation
House Democrat standoff ends with passage of $3.5 Trillion budget plan

