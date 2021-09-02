Kansas bankruptcy settlement with Purdue Pharma to provide resources for opioid crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas bankruptcy settlement with Purdue Pharma worth $10 billion will provide resources and support for the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says proceeds from a bankruptcy settlement with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma will provide for resources to help prevent and treat addiction in Kansas.

According to AG Schmidt, a federal bankruptcy judge approved a settlement on Wednesday, Sept. 1, worth as much as $10 billion with Purdue Pharma to resolve ongoing litigation about the manufacturing and marketing of painkillers that have contributed to the overdose epidemic over the past 20 years.

Schmidt said he sued Purdue in May 2019 and the company soon after declared bankruptcy. Wednesday’s settlement will resolve the Kansas claims against the company which will send $35 million over 10 years to the state. The final amount will be known after Purdue assets are liquidated over the upcoming years and the distribution formula is finalized. The settlement will end litigation against the pharmaceutical company brought by state, local and tribal governments throughout the nation.

“We remain committed to holding accountable those who hurt so many Kansans by peddling addiction for profit,” Schmidt said. “Thanks to the work of the Kansas Legislature in dedicating these funds we are now recovering, these companies will pay to help break the cycle of addiction for many more Kansans going forward.”

According to the Kansas AG, the settlement requires the Sackler family, who owned the company, to leave the opioid business, but contribute $4.5 billion to the overall settlement fund to establish prevention and treatment programs. Purdue will be reorganized with a board appointed by public officials and will direct profits into government-led programs to prevent and treat addiction. He said a compensation fund will be created that will pay some victims of addiction and families of those that have died of overdoses between $3,500 and $48,000 each.

Schmidt said Kansas has also formally joined a separate settlement announced on July 25 with Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen Corporation, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, as well as Johnson & Johnson. In addition to financial terms, he said distributors have agreed to changes in the industry to help prevent a similar crisis from happening. Johnson & Johnson will stop selling opioids, will not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids and will not lobby on activities related to opioids.

Overall, Schmidt said Kansas expects to get between $90 million and $190 million over 17 years from the four settlements announced in July. The range varies because several circumstances will affect the amount each state will get. He said the two biggest variables are how many local jurisdictions in Kansas join in settling claims and how much must be paid in attorney fees to the many private attorneys involved in the litigation. He said his office has handled these cases without hiring outside counsel.

Earlier in 2021, Schmidt said a settlement with McKinsey and Company, which totaled $4.8 million for Kansas would be used for drug treatment and addiction abatement. That settlement resolved allegations the company had violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by aiding opioid companies to illegally promote drugs and profit from the epidemic.

Schmidt said he has also reached a separate agreement in principle to resolve Kansas’ opioid-related claims against Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc. Like Purdue, he said the company filed for bankruptcy and negotiations through bankruptcy court are ongoing. Kansas also joined in ongoing negotiations with other companies that the state believes played a role in fueling opioid addiction.

According to Schmidt, Kansas legislators approved his proposal to ensure funding recovered through these settlements will be used to address addiction and help ensure services are provided throughout the state. He said the funding will be available through a grant review board created by the statute. State agencies, local government and not-for-profit entities will be able to seek funding for addiction treatment and abatement through that board, which is currently being formed.

