Identity of Salina skull remains a mystery

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been unable to identify a skull found in Salina, even after it was sent to a laboratory.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it sent the Crime Scene Response Team to help recover a skull found in Salina and forensic scientists in its lab worked to create a DNA profile from the skull to help identify who the person may have been.

On Wednesday, the Saline Co. Sheriff’s office shared that the bones recovered were not viable enough to recover sufficient DNA for comparison.

KBI said this means that when analyzing samples from the remains, forensic scientists were not able to gather enough DNA information from them to compare it to profiles in CODIS or to profiles of relatives of reported missing persons.

According to KBI, teeth would usually be reliable for DNA profiles, but unfortunately, there were no teeth in the skull found. Additionally, it said when bones have been exposed to the elements for a long period of time, their ability to obtain sufficient DNA profiles is inhibited.

Update: Hunters find portion of human skull in rural Saline Co.

