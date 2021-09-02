Advertisement

Evergy to start preapprenticeship program in January

The journey to be a top level lineman
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the fall, Evergy says it will have a new opportunity for those looking to start a career as a lineman.

According to Evergy, the new pre-apprentice program will officially open on Sept. 17 to those looking for a new career bringing power to communities but may not have the experience necessary to get started. The projected pay for the year-long program is over $28 per hour for a 40-hour workweek.

Evergy said the program will discuss how to properly climb a pole, use personal protective equipment and the skills necessary to work safely with electricity. The staff of the Full Employment Council will work with those interested to prepare for the process.

“When I was a kid, I never dreamed of becoming a lineman. I don’t think women are aware of the trade and how successful they can be,” said Paige Spietz, Evergy lineman splicer apprentice. “The opportunities in linework are endless. Taking the steps to join the linemen pre-apprentice program could be the beginning of an amazing career or the best career change you ever made. As a woman in the field, I hope I can make a difference for more women by helping them consider the opportunities in linework.”

Evergy said the position is expected to start in January 2022 and is a great chance for candidates with no experience and are ready for hands-on training to help understand the electric industry and systems. Transportation for applicants will be required.

According to Evergy, candidates that are successful will advance to Lineman Apprentice, which is a 4-year-long program, upon completion of the pre-apprentice program. Pay for the Lineman Apprentice program is between $27 and $33 depending on location.

To apply for the pre-apprenticeship program, click HERE.

