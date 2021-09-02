Advertisement

Emporia woman airlifted to hospital after SUV hit by train

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was airlifted to a hospital after her SUV was hit by a cargo train on Thursday afternoon.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says just before 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, EMS, deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an area of Road T with reports of a train that hit an SUV.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Vargas, of Emporia, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe at a railroad crossing when she was hit by an eastbound cargo train.

The Sheriff’s Office said Vargas was extricated from the Tahoe and air-lifted from the scene. Her condition is still unknown.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said Vargas was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Steven Dale Dishner
Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson
FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Richard Traver
Quenemo man behind bars after deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Senator Jerry Moran encourages Afghanistan veterans to remain strong
Senator Jerry Moran speaks on efforts getting all Americans out of Afghanistan
Senator Jerry Moran encourages Afghanistan veterans to remain strong
Senator Jerry Moran encourages Afghanistan veterans to remain strong
Senator Jerry Moran has urged Afghanistan veterans to help each other cope with the crisis.
Sen. Moran urges Afghanistan veterans to support each other following completion of military withdrawal