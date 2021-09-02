Car crashes during Thursday morning pursuit in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred as a stolen car was fleeing from Kansas Highway Patrol troopers Thursday morning in central Topeka.

Officials at the scene said the Kansas Highway Patrol was pursuing a silver, four-door Mazda 3 car that had been identified as stolen when it collided with a black GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle at S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard.

The Mazda had been traveling south on Topeka Boulevard at the time of the collision.

Officers said the GMC appeared to be eastbound on 17th and was making a left -- or northbound -- turn onto Topeka Boulevard.

After the collision, the driver of the Mazda got out of the car and fled on foot before getting into another car.

Officers at the scene said it appeared the other vehicle had been following the Mazda during the incident. That vehicle drove around the crash scene, officers said. The driver who ran from the Mazda then got into the other vehicle, which took off from the scene.

Officers said the vehicle that the Mazda driver got into and fled from the scene had been located by 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 11th and California Avenue.

As officers investigated the incident, traffic was being allowed to proceed through the intersection of S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard.

Topeka police officers also responded to the scene.

No arrests had been reported as of 9:25 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries.

