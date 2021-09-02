Advertisement

Big Boy rolls through Kansas on trip back West

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A piece of history made its way through Kansas Thursday.

The ‘Big Boy’ Union Pacific train came rolling through Topeka just before noon.

The locomotive was used to pull heavy equipment in World War II. Those in attendance relished in the opportunity to see American history in person.

“It’s a lot of history, and you just don’t get to see these kinds of trains every day,” Kevin Smoot said. “You just want to come see it, because you don’t know when you’re going to see it again.”

“I like to see history come back,” Racheal Mallory said. “So I think it’s a great experience for the youth.”

Big Boy also made stops in Manhattan, Abilene, and Salina on its way back to Wyoming. Track Big Boy’s location here.

“Big Boy” steamed through Northeast Kansas as part of a 10-state tour in early August.

