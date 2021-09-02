Antioch Baptist Church to donate gift cards for Topeka public school students and families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church is giving more than 150 gift cards to students and families in Topeka Public Schools.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington, will present the gift cards during Thursday evening’s Topeka Unified School District 501 Board of Education meeting.

Church representatives will make the presentation at the meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burnett Administrative Center, 624 S.W. 24th.

Several drives have been held in recent weeks to assist students and families with school supplies.

However, the Rev. T.D. Hicks, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, said the $10 gift cards that the congregation will present at Thursday night’s USD Board of Education meeting can be used to help students and families with needs in addition to school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.