Antioch Baptist Church to donate gift cards for Topeka public school students and families

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church members on Thursday evening will present more than 150 gift cards for students and families of Topeka Public Schools.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church is giving more than 150 gift cards to students and families in Topeka Public Schools.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington, will present the gift cards during Thursday evening’s Topeka Unified School District 501 Board of Education meeting.

Church representatives will make the presentation at the meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burnett Administrative Center, 624 S.W. 24th.

Several drives have been held in recent weeks to assist students and families with school supplies.

However, the Rev. T.D. Hicks, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, said the $10 gift cards that the congregation will present at Thursday night’s USD Board of Education meeting can be used to help students and families with needs in addition to school supplies.

