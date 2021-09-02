Advertisement

AG Schmidt continues legal battle with Biden Administration over immigration

FILE - In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
FILE - In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to questions during an Associated Press interview in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt argues that a recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights could open up new avenues for litigation as defense attorneys are citing it in attacking capital punishment. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is continuing his legal battle with President Joe Biden’s Administration over immigration policies.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt told a federal appeals court the Biden Administration’s decision to instate a 100-day moratorium on deportations is illegal under federal law and should be struck down.

On Aug. 31, Schmidt said he joined 15 other state attorneys general to file an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in the case Texas and Louisiana v. United States of America which opposes the Biden Administration’s request to stay a lower court decision that blocked the deportation moratorium.

According to Schmidt, a ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found that the administration’s changes to the immigration enforcement policy were also an abuse of power under the Administrative Procedures Act.

“The Biden administration’s brazen defiance of legal requirements underscores the need for this court to act swiftly and forcefully to break the Administration’s escalating pattern of disrespect for the rule of law,” the attorneys general wrote to the court.

AG Schmidt said Tuesday’s filing is the latest in the immigration legal battle between the states and the Biden Administration over changes made without consultation with states as required by prior agreement.

In another case that Kansas is involved, Schmidt said a federal district court judge in Texas recently ruled against the Biden Administration when it attempted to reverse the Trump Administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which required asylum seekers from third countries to remain in Mexico pending formal asylum proceedings. The ruling reinstated the policy as the Biden Administration appeals the decision. The U.S. Supreme Court denied the administration’s request to stay the decision in this case.

A copy of the brief filed can be found HERE.

