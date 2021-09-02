Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Steven Dale Dishner
Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson
FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
(File)
Calls to poison control and ER visits increase as Kansans self-treat COVID with Ivermectin
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast