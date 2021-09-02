$14.5m innovation campus coming to Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California company will be turning several downtown Topeka buildings, including the former Wolfe’s Camera location into a new innovation campus.

GO Topeka announced Thursday morning a partnership with BioRealty Inc., that will bring a multi-block startup and entrepreneurial hub to Downtown Topeka.

The ASTRA (Animal Science, Technology, Research, and Agriculture) Innovation Center will go into the former Wolfe’s building, according to GO Topeka.

The facility will be 60,000 sq/ft anchor to the new ASTRA Innovation District.

GO Topeka says BioRealty Inc has also purchased two nearby properties, at 633 and 627 S. Kansas Ave. but tenants have not been announced.

“The acquisition of the Wolfe’s Camera property by our partner BioRealty to house Topeka’s Innovation Center is the second big milestone in building Topeka into a hub of innovation in the Animal Health Corridor after attracting Plug and Play,” said Katrin Bridges, senior vice president of innovation, GO Topeka. “I am thrilled that Topeka has chosen to fully subscribe to this vision and I know it will pay huge dividends in the future in terms of higher wage jobs, opportunities for local and regional talent and investments in innovative, futureproof companies.”

The project will take advantage of the 20 global startups participating each year in the city’s new Plug an Play Animal Health accelerator program. GO Topeka says the facility will offer “world-class facilities, including wet labs, flexible work and meeting spaces. It will feature office space for business research and innovation, as well as a rooftop venue for events.”

This is the largest GO Topeka sponsored project in more than 10 years.

“GO Topeka purchased land at the Kanza Fire Commerce Park in 2009. $1B in capital investment followed, positioning our city to become a leader in supply chain for the Midwest”, said Molly Howey, President of GO Topeka, “The ASTRA Innovation Center has the potential to be equally catalytic. This center will allow GO Topeka the ability to offer incentivized lease space to start ups and reinforce our influence in the animal health and agriculture technology sectors for years to come.”

The center is expected to bring 20-40 full-time jobs have have an annual economic impact of $8.3 million. GO Topeka says the total economic impact over ten years would exceed $1.3 billion.

Wolfe’s Camera announced in May 2021 that they were closing after 97 years in business.

In August, JEDO approved what was then referred to as “Project Platinum,” awarding $60,000 in incentives towards the project.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.