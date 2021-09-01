Wednesday forecast: Isolated shower/storm possible this morning, most spots dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unsettled weather pattern continues the rest of the week with isolated showers/storms possible at times through tomorrow afternoon. The next best chance for more widely scattered storms will move in Thursday night.

Most spots will likely remain dry until Thursday night however some models are indicating a few pop up showers/storms this morning and even tomorrow. The rain will last Friday into Friday night with uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be at this time.

Looking toward the holiday weekend other than a few leftover showers early Saturday morning it’ll mainly be dry with highs likely in the 80s Saturday and Sunday but could heat back up in the 90s for Labor Day Monday before a cold front brings highs back down in the 80s by Tuesday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds this morning with a slight chance of showers/storms. Uncertainty exists on IF and where storms might be...it’s even possible nothing develops. Regardless of rain or not this morning some low clouds have developed in the eastern half of the viewing area which should scattered out by this afternoon leading to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds late. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers/storms in the morning, better chance late in the afternoon mainly out toward north-central Kansas. This will be the focus for storms to move into eastern Kansas Thursday night. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

With storms likely Thursday night, the overall coverage will decrease Friday into Friday night but rain will still be around for at least a portion of northeast Kansas during the entire time. This will keep highs more in the low-mid 80s for most spots to end the work week.

Chances for rain during the holiday weekend or even much of next week look to be low.

Taking Action:

Despite most spots dry today, there may be a few spotty showers/storms that develop this morning. Unknown on when and where so just stay weather aware. If nothing develops this morning it’ll remain dry all day.

Low chance for rain tomorrow but chances increase in north-central KS by mid-afternoon with storms likely Thursday night for all of northeast Kansas.

Storms will continue at times Friday into Friday night however unknown on how widespread the rain will be and how much of an impact it will have on any outdoor activities.

The holiday weekend is looking perfect with dry conditions (with the exception of possible leftover rain Saturday morning) and other than highs possibly in the 90s Labor Day should be in the 80s.

Hail/wind risk, with a low risk for a tornado with any storms after 3pm into Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms through the day Friday into Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

