Advertisement

Kansas governor reiterates COVID-19 safety precautions will keep kids in school, healthy

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a news conference in Topeka. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Wednesday giving an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Local doctors joined the governor at Wesley Children’s Hospital to talk about what they’re seeing right now with the latest coronavirus surge that’s filling hospital beds.

The governor and doctors reiterated the need for people to take precautions to stop the spread of the highly contagious delta variant - the keys to keeping schools open and children healthy.

“We got our kids back into school by listening to health professionals, by masking up, by implementing public health protocols and getting vaccinated and we’ll keep them there by following the best health practices,” said Gov. Kelly.

Gov. Kelly said hospital beds are full, hospitals are having trouble finding enough staff and COVID rates in Kansas are high or higher than what the state saw a year ago.

One of the doctors speaking Wednesday was Fredonia physician and Wilson County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney.

“I worry about my children every day, I worry about your children every day. The same science we teach our kids in schools is being ignored in our communities. This science shows vaccines and masks are safe and effective,” said Dr. Bacani McKenney.

Gov. Kelly announced a new “Safe Classrooms Workgroup” which will be co-chaired by McKenney and Wichita pediatrician Dr. Stephanie Kuhlman.

The two doctors will work with other health professionals on developing guidelines for schools, teachers and parents, and issue weekly reports with information on things like testing, masking and even schools with active outbreaks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle

Latest News

Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kelly discusses COVID-19 in Wichita
(File)
Calls to poison control and ER visits increase as Kansans self-treat COVID with Ivermectin