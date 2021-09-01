Washburn University introduces students to their new community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students got a look at all Topeka has to offer.

The 6th annual Market Daze came to campus Wednesday. The event aims to show students, staff, and faculty more of Topeka’s vendors.

Memorial Union director Becky Burge said most students do not know their way around the city or what it has to offer, so this helps businesses and organizations Reach the new residents.

“This is a number one pillar with Washburn is that we are a part of the community and the community is part of us,” she said. “We have 700 freshmen that haven’t ever even set foot in Topeka outside of just visiting the campus.”

Students also could get free stuff from many of those taking part in Market Daze. It’s part of a week of events the union is organizing to help students adjust to campus life.

