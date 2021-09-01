Warm Thursday with storms starting late in the afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies have gradually cleared becoming mostly sunny this afternoon and evening with temperatures being kept in the 80s and even 70s in the north. Tomorrow will be similar with windy conditions and a chance for thunderstorms.

There is a slight chance for scattered rain showers and small thunderstorms tomorrow morning for areas mainly east of Highway 75. Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph at times.

Stronger storms become possible Thursday afternoon in North-Central Kansas before progressing east late in the evening and overnight. One or two storms in North-Central Kansas tomorrow could become marginally severe and produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. There is also a low potential for a tornado. The first areas to see the activity include Concordia, Clay Center and Marysville.

The line of storms will track east reaching Manhattan-Junction City around sunset, but likely before midnight. Hazards at this time would mainly be wind and heavy rain as well as a very low potential for a tornado and will include Abilene, Wamgeo and up to Seneca.

The storms reach the Topeka area early Friday morning with the possibility to still produce strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Areas south including Osage City, Emporia and Burlington likely won’t see any rain or storms until Friday morning.

Thursday night storm risk (WIBW)

Tonight: A few clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance for rain showers in the morning towards the east. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph, G 20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms moving from west to east into Friday morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

There is an additional scattered rain chance throughout the day on Friday where again one or two storms could become marginally severe. Isolated rain showers and storms are possible again Saturday morning before we begin to clear things up.

Friday severe risk (WIBW)

Labor Day looks clear and a little warm, but otherwise a great day to spend outdoors to celebrate your hard work! Next week should stay around average with a dry cold front expected on Monday night that could open the door for a little drier air and normal temperatures.

Storms likely Thursday night into Friday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Low chance for rain tomorrow with chances increasing in north-central KS by mid-afternoon and storms likely by Thursday night for all of northeast Kansas. Storms will continue at times Friday into Friday night, however how widespread any rain Friday and Saturday will be is still in question. The holiday weekend is looking perfect with dry conditions (with the exception of possible leftover rain Saturday morning and a very small chance for rain Sunday night) and other than highs possibly in the 90s Labor Day should be in the 80s.

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

